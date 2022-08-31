Description
Want the Morgan experience, but afraid you’ll buy a lemon? Well, having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Phil Benfield’s years of Morgan experience, learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right Morgan Plus 8 at the right price!
Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Morgan community, to whether this classic car will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the Morgan Plus 8 of your dreams.
Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from years of professional experience
Where and how to buy a Morgan Plus 8
The facts you need to decide if a Plus 8 is for you
Key checks – how to spot a bad car quickly
Comprehensive inspection guide
Whether to restore or not
Advice on checking paperwork and dealing with documentation
Market and value data
Vital statistics and coverage of special editions
Details of the wider Plus 8 community, club backup and support organisations
Additional Information
Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
The Essential Buyer’s Guide - Morgan Plus 8 All Models 1968 - 2004
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
96
Author:
Phil Benfield