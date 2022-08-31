The Essential Buyer’s Guide - Morgan Plus 8 All Models 1968 - 2004

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Phil Benfield’s years of Morgan Plus 8 experience, learn how to spot a bad car quickly and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right car at the right price!

Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Morgan community, to whether this classic car will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the Morgan Plus 8 of your dreams.

Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from years of professional experience

Where and how to buy a Morgan Plus 8

The facts you need to decide if a Plus 8 is for you

Key checks – how to spot a bad car quickly

Comprehensive inspection guide

Whether to restore or not

Advice on checking paperwork and dealing with documentation

Market and value data

Vital statistics and coverage of special editions

Details of the wider Plus 8 community, club backup and support organisations