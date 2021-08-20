Morgan 4/4 All models 1968-2020 The Essential Buyer's Guide

Paperback, published in 2021, 96 pages, author Phil Benfield

Want the Morgan experience, but afraid you’ll buy a lemon? Well, having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Phil Benfield’s years of Morgan experience, learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right Morgan 4/4 at the right price!

Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Morgan community, to whether this classic car will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the Morgan 4/4 of your dreams.

About Author:

After training as a mechanic at a Vauxhall dealership, Phil Benfield joined Allon White Sports Cars, the oldest Morgan main dealer. Starting as a technician, he then progressed to running the workshop and used car sales, As the business has grown he now concentrates his time on new and used car sales, and accident and restoration estimates. He is an Advanced Automotive Engineer with the Institute of the Motor Industry and Associate member of the Institute of Automotive Engineer Assessors. Phil also contributes to Morgan articles in UK motoring magazines, and enjoys to paint and tinker with his Morris Minor in his free time.