The JWF Story - Italia & Milano - New Larger Edition (Signed by Bruce Polain)

Paperback, 2nd edition, 179 pages

Release of the original “The JWF Story” publicised the Marque to such an extent that many more projects and completed cars were discovered and so Sam, Ned and I commenced adding these new stories to the original publication.

Furthermore, we also included more info on the JWF partners and their exploits after JWF - which makes interesting reading and rounds off the original story.

All of the additional (well 99% anyway) was approved by Sam before his sad demise on 18th February 2021 and is in the same format as before.

Edition Two of the book is now ready