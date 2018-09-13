The Moto Guzzi Story (3rd Edition By Ian Falloon)

Features

• Covers the fascinating history of Moto Guzzi

• Foreword written by Umberto Todero

• Now brought fully up-to-date in this new edition

Description

This book tells the complete history of Moto Guzzi. From Carlo Guzzi’s Tipo GP of 1920, to the MGX-21 Flying Fortress nearly 100 years later, every Moto Guzzi has been unique and charismatic. But the road hasn't always been smooth and Moto Guzzi has survived many ups and downs.

Synopsis

The story of Moto Guzzi is a story of survival. As one of Italy’s oldest, and most legendary marques, Moto Guzzi had seen the height of success during the 1930s, and then the 1950s when they dominated 250 and 350cc Grand Prix racing. Their withdrawal from racing coincided with a period of stagnation until the company was sold to De Tomaso in 1973. During the 1970s the V7 Sport and Le Mans were at the forefront of the new superbike era, and later, with Dr John Wittner’s help, embraced contemporary technology with the 1000cc Daytona.

If one aspect characterises Moto Guzzi it is continuity. The great 500cc Falcone single ran from 1950 until 1976, and the V7, originally seeing the light of day in 1967, continued well into the 2010s. This continuity breeds loyalty, and Guzzi owners are a fiercely proud breed. Guzzis are not like other motorcycles, even Italian ones, and to qualify as a Guzzi owner requires a dedication and individuality that will be rewarded in a long term relationship.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1921 to 2018



Models Covered:

All models of Moto Guzzi since 1921. This is an update of the Moto Guzzi Story first published in 1998 and continues from 2008 where the 2nd Edition finished.