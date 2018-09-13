The Moto Guzzi Story (3rd Edition By Ian Falloon)

SKU:
9781787111325
UPC:
9781787111325
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Moto Guzzi Story (3rd Edition By Ian Falloon) (9781787111325)
  • The Moto Guzzi Story (3rd Edition By Ian Falloon) (9781787111325)
$110.00

Description

Features

• Covers the fascinating history of Moto Guzzi
• The story of Moto Guzzi – a story of survival
• One of Italy’s oldest, and most legendary marques
• Moto Guzzi had seen the height of success during the 1930s, and then the 1950s when they dominated 250 and 350cc Grand Prix racing
• Their withdrawal from racing coincided with a period of stagnation until the company was sold to De Tomaso in 1973
• During the 1970s the V7 Sport and Le Mans were at the forefront of the new superbike era
• With Dr John Wittner’s help Moto Guzzi embraced contemporary technology with the 1000cc Daytona
• If one aspect characterises Moto Guzzi it is continuity, breeding loyalty amongst its proud owners
• Foreword written by Umberto Todero
• Now brought fully up-to-date in this new edition

Description

This book tells the complete history of Moto Guzzi. From Carlo Guzzi’s Tipo GP of 1920, to the MGX-21 Flying Fortress nearly 100 years later, every Moto Guzzi has been unique and charismatic. But the road hasn't always been smooth and Moto Guzzi has survived many ups and downs.

Synopsis

The story of Moto Guzzi is a story of survival. As one of Italy’s oldest, and most legendary marques, Moto Guzzi had seen the height of success during the 1930s, and then the 1950s when they dominated 250 and 350cc Grand Prix racing. Their withdrawal from racing coincided with a period of stagnation until the company was sold to De Tomaso in 1973. During the 1970s the V7 Sport and Le Mans were at the forefront of the new superbike era, and later, with Dr John Wittner’s help, embraced contemporary technology with the 1000cc Daytona.
If one aspect characterises Moto Guzzi it is continuity. The great 500cc Falcone single ran from 1950 until 1976, and the V7, originally seeing the light of day in 1967, continued well into the 2010s. This continuity breeds loyalty, and Guzzi owners are a fiercely proud breed. Guzzis are not like other motorcycles, even Italian ones, and to qualify as a Guzzi owner requires a dedication and individuality that will be rewarded in a long term relationship.

Additional Information

Period Covered:
1921 to 2018

Models Covered:
All models of Moto Guzzi since 1921. This is an update of the Moto Guzzi Story first published in 1998 and continues from 2008 where the 2nd Edition finished.

View AllClose

Related Products

Moto Guzzi Motorcycles: Since 1921 Moto Guzzi Motorcycles: Since 1921 Back Cover
Add to Cart

Moto Guzzi Motorcycles - Since 1921

$99.95
Author: Jan Leek and Wolfgang Zeyen, ISBN: 9780764343445, 314 images, 256 paes, publihed in 2013, hardback. There are many ways of designing a motorcycle, but it takes a great deal of...
$99.95
Add to Cart
Moto Guzzi The Complete Story Moto Guzzi The Complete Story Back Cover
Add to Cart

Crowood

Moto Guzzi The Complete Story

$79.95
Author: Greg Pullen, ISBN: 9781847975768, 175 pages, Hardback, published in 2013 With the launch of the new California 1400 in 2013, and actor Ewan McGregor appointed brand ambassador, Moto Guzzi's...
$79.95
Add to Cart
Moto Guzzi Gold Portfolio 1949 - 1973 Moto Guzzi Gold Portfolio 1949 - 1973
Add to Cart

Brooklands Books

Moto Guzzi Gold Portfolio 1949 - 1973

$49.95
By: Brooklands Books . 50 articles, including 26 road test reports, plus history, record breaking, model introductions, performance data and specifications. Models: Zigolo, Lodola, Single, V...
$49.95
Add to Cart
Out of stock
The Moto Guzzi Story (2nd Edition) The Moto Guzzi Story (2nd Edition)

Haynes

The Moto Guzzi Story (2nd Edition)

$99.95
By: Ian Falloon . Racing and production motorycles from 1921 to the present day. The story of Moto Guzzi is one of survival. As one of Italy's oldest and most legendary motorcycle marques, Moto...
$99.95
Out of stock