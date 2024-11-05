The Passion for Aussie-Built Cars

The motor industry in Australia is more diverse than many of us realise. Even the British Motor Corporation (BMC) had a brief crack at breaking into the Aussie market. This book looks at 50-odd individual cars that have been carefully restored and maintained here in Australia, covering a wide range of types and models. They are not all purely 100% Australian born, but they are all models or variations that were only originally available in the Aussie and New Zealand markets. Sadly, the Australian motor industry is no more, with no cars being assembled in any shape or form. This book takes us back in time to when cars and commercial vehicles were being successfully produced in Australia - and sometimes assembled in New Zealand.