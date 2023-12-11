The Triumph Over Distance - How Aussies, though Isolated, Produced Wonders! (Bill Boldiston)

Old Bill has done it again!

Now in his 90s, this latest book contains new stories of the many things Aussies have done to make our country a better place.

Foreword by Jeremy Morris SC, President, Vintage Sports Car Club of Australia.

Contents:

Foreword

Early Inventions

First Australian Motor Cars

The 1905 Dunlop Rally

Imported Cars

Maroubra's Magic Motor Speedway

Lady Drivers

Jack Brabham - Our Absolute Monarch

Thanks.