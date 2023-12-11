The Triumph Over Distance - How Aussies, though Isolated, Produced Wonders! (Bill Boldiston)

Description
Old Bill has done it again!
Now in his 90s, this latest book contains new stories of the many things Aussies have done to make our country a better place.
Foreword by Jeremy Morris SC, President, Vintage Sports Car Club of Australia.
Contents:
Foreword
Early Inventions
First Australian Motor Cars
The 1905 Dunlop Rally
Imported Cars
Maroubra's Magic Motor Speedway
Lady Drivers
Jack Brabham - Our Absolute Monarch
Thanks.
The Triumph Over Distance - How Aussies, though Isolated, Produced Wonders!
English
Paperback
2023
65
Bill Boldiston
