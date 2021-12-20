Tommy Saal’s ABC of Auto Racing History (Tommy Saal)

Description

Auto racing history written and illustrated to appeal to people of all ages. Two books in one!

Here’s a book about auto racing history with a difference, one that’s written and illustrated to appeal to people of all ages even if they’re not racing fans in the first place.

Tommy Saal’s ABC of Auto Racing History is unique in that it’s really two books in one. Book A features cartoons in color with versified captions to be read to or read by kids. The flip side is Book B which explains to young adults, racing neophytes and parents of kids with questions the stories behind B for Bonneville, D for Daytona, I for Indianapolis, S for Sebring and so on through the alphabet without being too technical.

Author:
Tommy Saal
Book Title:
Tommy Saal’s ABC of Auto Racing History
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2012
Pages:
84
