TVR S-series S1, 280S, S2, S3, S3C, S4C, 290S & V8S 1986 to 1995 The Essential Buyer's Guide

Features
• Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from the author’s expertise and experience
• Advice on choosing the right model and condition
• Key checks – how to spot a bad vehicle quickly
• Comprehensive inspection guide
• In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses
• Market and value data
• Advice on potential problems, and viability of restoration
• Advice on checking paperwork and dealing with documentation
• Advice on buying at auction
• Details of clubs and support organisations
Description
Synopsis
Purchasing a TVR S-Series needn’t be a daunting proposition. Led by a voice of experience – someone who works on these cars on a daily basis – this guide is the perfect accompaniment when viewing and buying one of these hand-built sports cars. A TVR S-Series could be a potential bargain and, having this guide in your pocket will greatly improve your odds of finding a good one!
Packed with good advice, including a comprehensive evaluation system, this book considers running costs, paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, the TVR community, and whether a TVR S-series will suit you and your lifestyle. This is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the car of your dreams.
Additional Information
Period Covered:
1986-1995
Models Covered:
TVR S1 - 1986-1989
TVR S2 - 1989-1990
TVR S3 (incl. S3C - 1990-1993
TVR S4C - 1993-1995
TVR V8S - 1991-1994