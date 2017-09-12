TVR S-series S1, 280S, S2, S3, S3C, S4C, 290S & V8S 1986 to 1995 The Essential Buyer's Guide

Features

• Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from the author’s expertise and experience

• Advice on choosing the right model and condition

• Key checks – how to spot a bad vehicle quickly

• Comprehensive inspection guide

• In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses

• Market and value data

• Advice on potential problems, and viability of restoration

• Advice on checking paperwork and dealing with documentation

• Advice on buying at auction

• Details of clubs and support organisations

Description

Purchasing a TVR S-Series needn’t be a daunting proposition. Led by a voice of experience – someone who works on these cars on a daily basis – this guide is the perfect accompaniment when viewing one of these hand-built sports cars. A TVR S-Series is a potential bargain and, with this guide, you’ve just improved your odds of finding a good one!

Synopsis

Purchasing a TVR S-Series needn’t be a daunting proposition. Led by a voice of experience – someone who works on these cars on a daily basis – this guide is the perfect accompaniment when viewing and buying one of these hand-built sports cars. A TVR S-Series could be a potential bargain and, having this guide in your pocket will greatly improve your odds of finding a good one!

Packed with good advice, including a comprehensive evaluation system, this book considers running costs, paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, the TVR community, and whether a TVR S-series will suit you and your lifestyle. This is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the car of your dreams.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1986-1995

Models Covered:

TVR S1 - 1986-1989

TVR S2 - 1989-1990

TVR S3 (incl. S3C - 1990-1993

TVR S4C - 1993-1995

TVR V8S - 1991-1994