Welding for Vehicle Restorers (Bruce Macleod)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785006814
UPC:
9781785006814
MPN:
9781785006814
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Welding for Vehicle Restorers (Bruce Macleod) (9781785006814)
  • Welding for Vehicle Restorers (Bruce Macleod) (9781785006814)
$65.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

paperback, published in 2020, 143 pages, ISBN: 9781785006814

The techniques used in the welding of thin sheet metal as used on vehicle bodies are vastly different to those used in welding heavier structures. This book covers the various methods of welding used to make and repair sheet metal body panels.

Whereas some forms of welding are straightforward, others require a significant amount of skill. The important thing for anyone wanting to achieve a good finish to body repair work is to start with the correct techniques: skill then comes with practice. When restoring a classic car of some value, it is worth putting the time and effort into becoming skilled in the use of all the techniques covered in this book in order to achieve a professional finish to your work.

With nearly 200 colour photographs and illustrations, this book:

  • Lists the equipment and materials required to achieve a successful outcome
  • Describes the different methods of welding and how to choose the correct method for the job
  • Provides step-by-step practical guidance to achieve a professional result
  • Focuses on the welding of mild steel and aluminium alloy, with some reference to the welding of brass and stainless steel sheet metal
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Automotive Welding: A Practical Guide Automotive Welding: A Practical Guide

Automotive Welding - A Practical Guide

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Jeffrey Zurchmeide with Russell Nyberg . Automotive metalwork is a challenge faced by every racer, hot rodder, and customizer. Good metalwork requires skill and specialized tools, and the high...
Out of stock
Performance Welding Handbook Performance Welding Handbook

Performance Welding Handbook

Motorbooks

$59.99
By: Richard Finch . Ready to build your own dream machine? Is it time to stop watching the latest customization show on TV and get in the garage to build your ultimate custom race car, airplane, or...
Out of stock
Bruce McLaren: From The Cockpit (B0000CMB1B)

Bruce McLaren - From The Cockpit

$175.00
Author: Bruce McLaren, Hardbound, 278 Pages, ISBN: B0000CMB1B - First Edition, 1964, -**Second-Hand book in perfect unread condition ** At the age of nine a stocky New Zealand youngster named Bruce...
The Art of Welding (W A Vause) The Art of Welding (W A Vause) Back
Add to Cart

The Art of Welding (W A Vause)

Special Interest Model Books

$39.95
Author: W A Vause, ISBN: 9780852428467, Paperback, 95 pages,  Welding, by oxy-acetylene or electirc arc, is a skill in increasing demand and one which the basics can be learned without great...
Bruce McLaren: From The Cockpit (Reprint) (9781910505144) Bruce McLaren: From The Cockpit (Reprint) (9781910505144)
Add to Cart

Bruce McLaren - From The Cockpit (Reprint)

EVRO Publishing

$55.00
Author: Bruce McLaren, Hardbound, 278 Pages, ISBN: 9781910505144 - **October 2016 Evro Reprint** Originally published in 1964, Bruce McLaren's autobiography From the Cockpit is a classic...