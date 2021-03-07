Welding for Vehicle Restorers (Bruce Macleod)

paperback, published in 2020, 143 pages, ISBN: 9781785006814

The techniques used in the welding of thin sheet metal as used on vehicle bodies are vastly different to those used in welding heavier structures. This book covers the various methods of welding used to make and repair sheet metal body panels.

Whereas some forms of welding are straightforward, others require a significant amount of skill. The important thing for anyone wanting to achieve a good finish to body repair work is to start with the correct techniques: skill then comes with practice. When restoring a classic car of some value, it is worth putting the time and effort into becoming skilled in the use of all the techniques covered in this book in order to achieve a professional finish to your work.

With nearly 200 colour photographs and illustrations, this book: