Wild About Racing - Derek Wild My Lotus Years With Clark And Chapman

Derek Wild should be a well-known name to all Lotus enthusiasts. Now in his ninth decade, and after spending considerable time assembling his memoirs of a 12-year career at Lotus from working initially on the F1 team through to his days with Developments, Components and Racing (until its closure in 1971), BHP Publishing are honoured to announce the release of Derek's memories.

The 132-page hardback, priced at £30, contains over 100 images taken by Derek - the majority of which are in colour – and, combined with his memories, give a unique insight into working with the likes of Jim Clark, Trevor Taylor, Jackie Oliver etc... and of course, Colin Chapman. Plus, the lesser-known figures: Jim Endruweit, Cedric Selzer, David Lazenby and many more - who all played vital roles behind-the-scenes - are featured extensively.

The book is not merely a collection of race-by-race memories. The emphasis is far more on the adventures/escapades encountered on the road or at the factory. The Humorous Side of Racing, Circuit Tales: Part One – USA, Mexico, South Africa and Argentina, Lotus Drivers I Worked With, and Lotus Transport, are four of the ten chapter headings. They offer a glimpse into the sort of ground covered within the book pages.