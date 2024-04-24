Duke Video

World Rally Review 2023 (Wrc) DVD

Description

PAL, REGION CODE 0 All Regions, 478 mins

In a year of highs and lows, the World Rally Championship once again delivered another spectacular season of top class rallying, starting with the regular season opener at the legendary Rallye Automobile Monte Carlo.

Despite tough competition from Elfyn Evans, Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak, it would be reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä who would claim the title once more with a round in hand.  

The 8-time World Champion Sébastien Ogier would also make the occasional appearance throughout this heated championship keeping the new guard on their toes, winning three out of the seven rallies that he competed in.

Sadly, the ever popular Irishman, Craig Breen, who equalled a career-best second place result in Sweden, tragically lost his life in a testing accident prior to Rally Croatia.  This review features a very moving and fitting tribute to Breen, who was greatly admired and respected by his peers.

The official review brings you all the best highlights from this dramatic season with over 7 and a half hours of heart thumping action guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. 

