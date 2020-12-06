Yamaha MT-09 847, MT-09TR Tracer 847, XSR900 847 2013 - 2016 Haynes Workshop Manual

Description

What's covered: 
  • Yamaha MT-09 847 (13 - 16)
  • Yamaha MT-09TR Tracer 847 (15 - 16)
  • Yamaha XSR900 847 (2016)

Haynes Service & Repair Manual

Complete coverage for your vehicle

Written from hands-on experience gained from the complete strip-down and rebuild of a Yamaha MT-09, Haynes can help you understand, care for and repair your Yamaha MT-09. We do it ourselves to help you do-it-yourself, and whatever your mechanical ability, the practical step-by-step explanations, linked to over 900 photos, will help you get the job done right. Regular servicing and maintenance of your Yamaha MT-09 can help maintain its resale value, save you money, and make it safer to drive.

More details

Part number: M6333
ISBN-10: 1785213334
ISBN-13: 9781785213335
Language: English
# of pages: 320
Publication date: Tuesday, 25 October, 2016
UPC: 699414012411
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
