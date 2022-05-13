Britain's Toy Car Wars - The War of Wheels Between Dinky, Corgi and Matchbox (Giles Chapman, 2022)

9780750997133
9780750997133
9780750997133
New
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
0.80 KGS
Options available
Calculated at Checkout
$49.00
Description

For fifty years, Britain made the best toy cars in the world, expertly shrinking every kind of reallife vehicle and producing them in their countless, die-cast millions. Dinky Toys were the 1930s pioneers, then in the 1950s came the pocket-money Matchbox series, followed by Corgi Toys bristling with ingenious features and movie stardust.

But who were the driving forces behind this phenomenon? And how did they keep putting the latest, most exciting cars into the palm of your hand year after year?

In this illustrated and expanded edition of Britain’s Toy Car Wars, Giles Chapman reveals the extraordinary battle to dominate Britain’s toy car industry, and the dramas and disasters that finally saw the tiny wheels come off …

1000
Britain's Toy Car Wars - The War of Wheels Between Dinky, Corgi and Matchbox
English
Hardcover
2022
240
Giles Chapman
