Louis Renault's Amazing Type A (Graeme Cocks, Hardcover)

Description

Hardcover, 208 pp, full colour throughout, 100s of photographs, 285mm W x 225mm H x 17mm D ISBN 9780987280879

Louis Renault was barely 21 years of age when he built a car in his family's garden shed. He thought he had discovered a better way to transmit power from the engine to the wheels and he was right. His direct drive transmission was a sensation. In a few years, Louis Renault would become known around the world.

This book is the story of the amazing Renault Type A and Louis Renault's struggle to be recognised for his sensational invention.

It also documents the challenge of bringing the one-hundred-and-tenth Renault Type A back to life after countless years of hibernation.

 

