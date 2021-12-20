Fabulous Fifties: American Championship Racing (Dick Wallen)

Chronicles of the formative years of America’s post-war National Championship, when very brave and very tough young men vied for victory at Indianapolis and a host of dirt ovals, with little more than an inexpensive helmet to protect themselves.

Fabulous Fifties: American Championship Racing, with a foreword by Champion Rodger Ward, is packed with hundreds of vintage photos and championship results, and includes a host of great first-hand stories about the era’s prominent drivers, mechanics, builders, promoters, and owners.

