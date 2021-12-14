Roaring Roadsters - The Road to Indy (Dick Wallen)

Description

Roaring Roadsters: The Road to Indy, Dick Wallen’s acclaimed coffee table volume covers the post-World War II years when young hot-rodders hopped up their street cars to go racing on oval tracks. As it quickly proved, this very popular California phenomenon produced wheel-to-wheel action and some of the most famous drivers in American racing history, including Indianapolis 500 winners Troy Ruttman, Rodger Ward and Parnelli Jones.

With a foreword by master mechanic A. J. Watson, telling the full history of the roadsters, this book features over 800 black and white photographs, along with colorful artwork, programs and maps of the famous tracks.

Additional Information

Author:
Dick Wallen
Book Title:
Roaring Roadsters - The Road to Indy
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2005
Pages:
272
