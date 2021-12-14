Distant Thunder - When Midgets Were Mighty (Dick Wallen)

Distant Thunder: When Midgets Were Mighty, presents a thorough history of the birth and flowering of the California midget car racing craze from 1914 to 1950.

Nearly 400 pages long, it is crammed with over a thousand photographs, original color paintings and detailed information about the “Doodle-Bug” racers that captivated Californians and the nation from the late thirties through 1950. Many great American champions and Indy 500 winners such as Sam Hanks, Bill Vukovich, Bob Sweikert and others learned their track skills in these fast and dangerous little cars.