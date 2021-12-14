Distant Thunder - When Midgets Were Mighty (Dick Wallen)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
B000B6EJTQ
UPC:
B000B6EJTQ
MPN:
B000B6EJTQ
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
3.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Distant Thunder - When Midgets Were Mighty (Dick Wallen)
  • Distant Thunder - When Midgets Were Mighty (Dick Wallen)
  • Distant Thunder - When Midgets Were Mighty (Dick Wallen)
$150.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Distant Thunder: When Midgets Were Mighty, presents a thorough history of the birth and flowering of the California midget car racing craze from 1914 to 1950.

Nearly 400 pages long, it is crammed with over a thousand photographs, original color paintings and detailed information about the “Doodle-Bug” racers that captivated Californians and the nation from the late thirties through 1950. Many great American champions and Indy 500 winners such as Sam Hanks, Bill Vukovich, Bob Sweikert and others learned their track skills in these fast and dangerous little cars.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Dick Wallen
Book Title:
Distant Thunder - When Midgets Were Mighty
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2001
Pages:
395
View AllClose

Related Products

Original Sprite & Midget The Restorer's Guide Original Sprite & Midget The Restorer's Guide Back Cover
Add to Cart

Original Sprite & Midget The Restorer's Guide

Herridge & Sons

$70.00
Author: Terry Horler, ISBN: 9781906133337, 144 pages, published in 2011 The essetnial guide to model evolution and 100% originality all Sprites and Midgets, 1958 - 1979, covered in depth. Contains...
Mighty Minis (Chris Harvey) (9780946609116)

Mighty Minis (Chris Harvey)

Haynes

$95.00
Author: Chris Harvey, Hardbound, 274 Pages, ISBN: 9780946609116, 1990 Reprint of 1986 original - Second-Hand book in excellent unread condition !   For a car so small, the Mini, in all its forms...
The Mighty Mercedes (Michael Frostick) (9780901564061)
Add to Cart

The Mighty Mercedes (Michael Frostick)

Dalton Watson Fine Books

$95.00
Author: Michael Frostick, Hardbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9780901564061, Revised and Reprinted in 1973 - Second-Hand book in excellent condition ! One might almost say that the Daimler-Benz company...
Out of stock
Landy's Dodges: The Mighty Mopars Of 'Dandy" Dick Landy (9781613252482) - front Landy's Dodges: The Mighty Mopars Of 'Dandy" Dick Landy (9781613252482) - back

Landy's Dodges - The Mighty Mopars Of 'Dandy" Dick Landy

Cartech Books

$59.95
Author: Geoff Stunkard, Softbound, 176 Pages, CT561, ISBN: 9781613252482, first Published, 2016 It was 1992. As a driver, Dick Landy had been retired from drag racing for more than a decade, but...