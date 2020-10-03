Magneto Issue 2 Summer 2019 - Enzo The Man

Description

178 pages, 0.8kg

Features:

 Gordon Murray On The Fan Car / Ford GT40 VS GT / Aston Martin Works / 50 F1 Innovations / Shah Of Iran Miura

Enzo Ferrari: The Man
His strengths, his weaknesses, his remarkable history. Written by Doug Nye, probably the greatest living motor sport historian, who first met Enzo nearly 50 years ago.

Enzo
The ex-Shah of Iran's Lamborghini Miura SV
How the car-mad Shah’s first Miura escaped from Iran after the revolution, and the restoration that has just been completed in time for Pebble Beach concours.

Miura
Ford GT40 vs Ford GT vs new Ford GT
Pitting original road-legal GT40 against the 2005 Ford GT and the very latest Ford GT supercar at Ford’s top-secret Lommel test track in Belgium.

Ford vs Ford vs Ford
Aston Works
Inside Aston Martin’s old Newport Pagnell factory, now transformed into Aston Martin Works’ dealership, service centre, restoration centre and even the production line for classic continuation cars.

Aston Martin Works
50 Greatest Innovations in Formula 1
As F1 passes its 1000th race, we look at the most important changes since 1948, from seat belts to safety cars, ground effects to Gurney Flaps.

Aston Martin Works
Gordon Murray on the Brabham Fan Car
The renowned designer and engineer explains the creation of Brabham’s BT46B ‘fan car’, which made clever interpretation of race regulations to ‘suck’ the car onto the track.

Aston Martin Works
Pierson Brothers’ Coupe
The hot rod that changed it all, bringing new standards of preparation – and a roof! – to the fast-living world of the Californian dry lakes and salt flats.

Aston Martin Works
Vintage Posters
A guide to the world’s most collectible vintage automotive posters by leading expert Tony Singer.

Aston Martin Works
Plus much more!

