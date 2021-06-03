Magneto Issue 10 Summer 2021

Jaguar E-Type / Million-Doller Mustangs / Alfa Romeo 6C / BRM Archives / The Top 50 Auction Prices / Blower Bentley

In this issue

50 Years of the Lancia Stratos

Andrew Frankel on the full story of the Stratos, from 1971 prototype through to the great rally successes.

Million Dollar Mustangs

Winston Goodfellow gathers together some of the most important and valuable Ford Mustangs of all time, and explains what they are and why they're so valuable.

The death of Bentley

What happened 90 years ago when Bentley went to the receivers, to eventually be bought up by Rolls-Royce.

Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GT

Road test of the stunning one-off Touring Berlinetta Aerodinamica.

Ferruccio Lamborghini's Riva

The beautiful Riva Aquarama motor boat built for Ferruccio with twin Lamborghini V12s.

Tyrell P34

Jaguar E-type

A full guide to the E-type market and what to look for when buying

