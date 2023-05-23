Magneto Magazine issue 18 Summer 2023

100 years of Le Mans, Bugatti Veyron, who really designed the Miura, Cobra 39PH, plus much more

(Random cover of 3 different designs)

In issue 18 of Magneto

-The 24 greatest Le Mans 24 Hour races: the close shaves, the battles, the heroics and the wins-against-the-odds

-Bugatti Veyron drive: early Veyron driven in the South African mountains as a reminder of the remarkable story of Bugatti’s revival

-Cobra 39 PH: the infamous Brands Hatch ‘black flag’ car returns to the circuit

-Who designed the Miura: the definitive story of Giugiaro and Gandini’s involvements

-Steering wheels: items from famous drivers through the years, including Lauda’s Nürbrugring crash wheel

-Karl Ludvigsen on the fascinating story of Enzo Ferrari’s ASA 1000GT ‘Ferrarina’

-Original Venice Crew: out in LA with original members of the Shelby team and their upgraded Mustang

-Market Watch – Delorean DMC12

-Plus 10 years of Bicester Heritage. Great Northern Classic, Mercedes SL timeline, Susie Moss and much more