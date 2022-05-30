Description
In issue 14 of Magneto
Crash Helmets
The world’s most important crash helmets. Studio shoot of 17 grand prix helmets along with the archive images of the exact helmets in use. They include Nuvolari, Moss, Hunt, Senna, Schumacher and many more, as well as the famous helmet that Barry Sheene drilled a hole through which he could poke a cigarette.
Ludvigsen on… Bentley V8
Karl Ludvigsen on the life and death of Bentley L-series V8, which was introduced in 1959.
Ferrari 250GT PF Coupé
Discovered! This early 250GT has a remarkable story and first owner, soon to be revealed…
Richard Mille’s Matra MS84
The story of the restoration and recreation of the team’s four-wheel-drive F1 car, which now belongs to watchmaker Richard Mille.
Bob Tronolone
The little-known American photographer who documented 1960s Indy car racing, by Doug Nye.
Aston Martin Valkyrie
The inside story of Aston’s hypercar
Market Guide
Honda NSX by John Simister
Top 50
The greatest ever TV cars
1000
Various
Magneto Magazine issue 14 Summer 2022
English
Paperback
2022