Magneto Magazine issue 14 Summer 2022

In issue 14 of Magneto

Crash Helmets

The world’s most important crash helmets. Studio shoot of 17 grand prix helmets along with the archive images of the exact helmets in use. They include Nuvolari, Moss, Hunt, Senna, Schumacher and many more, as well as the famous helmet that Barry Sheene drilled a hole through which he could poke a cigarette.

Ludvigsen on… Bentley V8

Karl Ludvigsen on the life and death of Bentley L-series V8, which was introduced in 1959.

Ferrari 250GT PF Coupé

Discovered! This early 250GT has a remarkable story and first owner, soon to be revealed…

Richard Mille’s Matra MS84

The story of the restoration and recreation of the team’s four-wheel-drive F1 car, which now belongs to watchmaker Richard Mille.

Bob Tronolone

The little-known American photographer who documented 1960s Indy car racing, by Doug Nye.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

The inside story of Aston’s hypercar

Market Guide

Honda NSX by John Simister

Top 50

The greatest ever TV cars