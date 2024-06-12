Magneto Magazine

Magneto Magazine Issue 22 Summer 2024

Description

Marcello Gandini, Ferrari 410 Super Fast and the Finned Ferraris, Charles S Rolls Jonathan Segal’s Bat Cave, Aston Martin Valkyrie, MacMinn Le Mans Coupe, FIA archives, the Top 50 Wildest Ford Mustangs and more… there’s something for everyone in the latest Magneto.

An extensive tribute to the life and work of great Italian car designer Marcello Gandini, master of the wedge era and folded paper style. Written by Massimo Delbò and superbly illustrated by Ricardo Santos and Guy Allen.

Super Fast and the finned Ferraris showcases five of the Lee Collection’s coachbuilt tail-finned Ferraris: the 1956 410 Super Fast by Pinin Farina, a one-off Ghia and three Boano creations.

In search of the spirit of Charles Rolls at his childhood home of The Hendre in Monmouthshire. To mark 120 years since Charles Rolls first met with Henry Royce, Andrew Frankel examines the life, influence and enduring legacy of this dynamic adventurer.

An interview with San Diego architect and collector Jonathan Segal, including an exclusive first view of his much anticipated ‘Bat Cave’, the purpose-built new home for his impressive collection.

The story of how the late-1950s MacMinn Le Mans Coupe dream was first realised and how it has been revived once again, more than 60 years later.

