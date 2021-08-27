Magneto Magazine issue 11 Autumn 2021

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9772631948013_11
UPC:
9772631948013_11
MPN:
9772631948013_11
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$39.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Dave Kinney On Porsche 964 / Enzos First Ferrari / Pagani Zonda By Jethro Bovingdon / Max Mosley's Early Years / Le Mans Top 50 Racing Moments

 

In this issue

Donald Campbell

The inside story of the only man ever to break water and land speed records in the same year. Speed record world authority David Tremayne examines Campbell's achievements in the light of his troubled personality.

Campbell

Pagani Zonda

Jethro Bovingdon, most recently of Top Gear USA, drives Horacio Pagani's personal just-restored Zonda F through Italy, explaining why it's second in the market only to the McLaren F1 for cars of that ilk.

Pagani Zonda

Henry Ford and the Vagabonds

Renowned automotive designer Peter Stevens tells the story of the camping trips made by Henry Ford, inventor Thomas Edison, tyre magnate Harvey Firestone and famous naturalist John Burroughs, collectively known as The Vagabonds.

Henry Ford

Touring Arese

The first full drive of Touring's all-new Ferrari-based bespoke supercar, including insights into the unique design and production processes.

Touring Arese

Auto Avio 815

Leading historian Karl Ludvigsen delves into Enzo Ferrari's first sports car, the Auto Avio 815, and tells how it came about – and what became of the examples built.

First Ferrari

Top 50 Le Mans moments

The ups and downs of the 24 hour race over the years, from the very first races to the present day.

Top 50 Le Mans

Market Guide: Citroën SM

John Simister explains how special a troublefree SM can be, how to buy one and what to expect in the market as SM prices continue to gently rise, and whether restomods are causing a shortage of original-spec cars.

Citroen SM

Plus life on the road with Max Mosely, Dave Kinney on the 'Singer Effect' on Porsche 964 values, vintage cycles, film posters and much more.

 

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Various
Book Title:
Magneto Magazine issue 11 Autumn 2021
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Magneto Issue 5 Spring 2020 (9772631948013)

Magneto Issue 5 Spring 2020

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
Alfa Romeo BAT The three 1950's Alfa Romeo BAT cars changed the car world but they're rarely seen together. World authority Winston Goodfellow tells how they came about - and explains how all three...
Magneto Issue 7 Autumn 2020 - Lotus
Add to Cart

Magneto Issue 7 Autumn 2020 - Lotus

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
Lotus, a history of innovation. Lotus has been refining car design for more than 70 years. We explore Colin Chapman's dream including Lotus Eleven, 25. 79, and how that is being continued with the...
Magneto Issue 9 Spring 2021
Add to Cart

Magneto Issue 9 Spring 2021

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
In this issue Mcqueen & Le Mans / Top 50 Greatest Designers / Donald Campbell / Ferrari BB / 50 Years of Jaguar V12 / Vatanen's Escort Restored / Riley Brooklands   Cover: Steve...
Magneto Issue 10 Summer 2021
Add to Cart

Magneto Issue 10 Summer 2021

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
Jaguar E-Type / Million-Doller Mustangs / Alfa Romeo 6C / BRM Archives / The Top 50 Auction Prices / Blower Bentley   In this issue 50 Years of the Lancia Stratos Andrew Frankel on the full...