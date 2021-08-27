Magneto Magazine issue 11 Autumn 2021

Dave Kinney On Porsche 964 / Enzos First Ferrari / Pagani Zonda By Jethro Bovingdon / Max Mosley's Early Years / Le Mans Top 50 Racing Moments

In this issue

Donald Campbell

The inside story of the only man ever to break water and land speed records in the same year. Speed record world authority David Tremayne examines Campbell's achievements in the light of his troubled personality.

Pagani Zonda

Jethro Bovingdon, most recently of Top Gear USA, drives Horacio Pagani's personal just-restored Zonda F through Italy, explaining why it's second in the market only to the McLaren F1 for cars of that ilk.

Henry Ford and the Vagabonds

Renowned automotive designer Peter Stevens tells the story of the camping trips made by Henry Ford, inventor Thomas Edison, tyre magnate Harvey Firestone and famous naturalist John Burroughs, collectively known as The Vagabonds.

Touring Arese

The first full drive of Touring's all-new Ferrari-based bespoke supercar, including insights into the unique design and production processes.

Auto Avio 815

Leading historian Karl Ludvigsen delves into Enzo Ferrari's first sports car, the Auto Avio 815, and tells how it came about – and what became of the examples built.

Top 50 Le Mans moments

The ups and downs of the 24 hour race over the years, from the very first races to the present day.

Market Guide: Citroën SM

John Simister explains how special a troublefree SM can be, how to buy one and what to expect in the market as SM prices continue to gently rise, and whether restomods are causing a shortage of original-spec cars.

Plus life on the road with Max Mosely, Dave Kinney on the 'Singer Effect' on Porsche 964 values, vintage cycles, film posters and much more.