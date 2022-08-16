Description
The Genius of Giorgetto Giugiaro – the greatest car designer of all time? Winston Goodfellow’s insightful piece on perhaps the most important designer of the 20th century, including 50 of his most influential designs
Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport by Antem: expert Peter Larsen on the recent restoration of a stunning T26
Dr Fred Simeone: a tribute to one of the world’s greatest car collectors
Ferrari 166MM and Testarossa Spider: Gianni Agnelli’s first and last special-bodied Ferraris
Mercedes-Benz 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe. Why it sold for €135m
Briggs Cunningham’s Jaguar E-type rediscovered
Dave Kinney on automotive fakes and frauds
Plus much more
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Author:
|
Various
|
Book Title:
|
Magneto Magazine issue 15 Autumn 2022
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2022