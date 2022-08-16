Magneto Magazine issue 15 Autumn 2022

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9772631948013_15
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Magneto Magazine issue 15 Autumn 2022
  • Magneto Magazine issue 15 Autumn 2022
  • Magneto Magazine issue 15 Autumn 2022
  • Magneto Magazine issue 15 Autumn 2022
  • Magneto Magazine issue 15 Autumn 2022
$39.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

The Genius of Giorgetto Giugiaro – the greatest car designer of all time? Winston Goodfellow’s insightful piece on perhaps the most important designer of the 20th century, including 50 of his most influential designs


Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport by Antem: expert Peter Larsen on the recent restoration of a stunning T26


Dr Fred Simeone: a tribute to one of the world’s greatest car collectors


Ferrari 166MM and Testarossa Spider: Gianni Agnelli’s first and last special-bodied Ferraris


Mercedes-Benz 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe. Why it sold for €135m


Briggs Cunningham’s Jaguar E-type rediscovered


Dave Kinney on automotive fakes and frauds


Plus much more

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Author:
Various
Book Title:
Magneto Magazine issue 15 Autumn 2022
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
View AllClose

Related Products

Magneto Issue 7 Autumn 2020 - Lotus
Add to Cart

Magneto Issue 7 Autumn 2020 - Lotus

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
Lotus, a history of innovation. Lotus has been refining car design for more than 70 years. We explore Colin Chapman's dream including Lotus Eleven, 25. 79, and how that is being continued with the...
Magneto Magazine issue 11 Autumn 2021
Add to Cart

Magneto Magazine issue 11 Autumn 2021

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
Dave Kinney On Porsche 964 / Enzos First Ferrari / Pagani Zonda By Jethro Bovingdon / Max Mosley's Early Years / Le Mans Top 50 Racing Moments   In this issue Donald Campbell The inside story of...
Magneto Magazine issue 12 Winter 2021 (9772631948013_12)
Add to Cart

Magneto Magazine issue 12 Winter 2021

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
Aston Martin Bulldog / It Lives! Brm V16 Continuation / First-Ever Countach LP400 / Mercedes 300SLR 722;s Last Outing / The Top 50 Marque Revivals / Its Back! Ferrari 365P Tre PostI In this issue...
Magneto Magazine issue 13 Spring 2022
Add to Cart

Magneto Magazine issue 13 Spring 2022

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
The lost genius, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Iso engineer Giotto Bizzarrini. Plus Schuppan-Porsche, Dino & more   The genius of Giotto Bizzarrini The story of the engineer behind the Ferrari...
Magneto Magazine issue 14 Summer 2022
Add to Cart

Magneto Magazine issue 14 Summer 2022

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
In issue 14 of Magneto Crash Helmets The world’s most important crash helmets. Studio shoot of 17 grand prix helmets along with the archive images of the exact helmets in use. They include Nuvolari,...