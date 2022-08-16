Magneto Magazine issue 15 Autumn 2022

The Genius of Giorgetto Giugiaro – the greatest car designer of all time? Winston Goodfellow’s insightful piece on perhaps the most important designer of the 20th century, including 50 of his most influential designs



Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport by Antem: expert Peter Larsen on the recent restoration of a stunning T26



Dr Fred Simeone: a tribute to one of the world’s greatest car collectors



Ferrari 166MM and Testarossa Spider: Gianni Agnelli’s first and last special-bodied Ferraris



Mercedes-Benz 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe. Why it sold for €135m



Briggs Cunningham’s Jaguar E-type rediscovered



Dave Kinney on automotive fakes and frauds



Plus much more