Magneto Magazine issue 19 Autumn 2023

  Magneto Magazine issue 19 Autumn 2023
Supercar Madness: Vector Meets Isdera / Mario Andretti's All Conquering Lotus / Top 50 European Cars with American Hearts / Figoni: The Greatest- Ever Coachbuilder?

If you like Bentley, then you’ll love issue 19 of Magneto. But with 80’s supercars, Lotus F1 and Figoni at 100, there’s something for everyone in the latest issue of Magneto.

 

 

 

 

 


The real Bentley Boys by Andrew Frankel – exploring the truth behind the legends


Racing the Bentley Continuation at Le Mans Classic, by Andrew Frankel


Benjafields Racing’s adventures at Le Mans Classic, driving from London and racing with the biggest ever all-Bentley grid


Bentley engineer Brian Gush and works driver Guy Smith on Bentley’s 2003 Le Mans win


What ever happened to the George Barris cars? Behind the scenes with his daughter and the cars and archives now hidden from view


Figoni at 100: expert Peter Larson on the coachbuilder’s remarkable legacy


Goodwood badges: celebrating 75 years of racing at Goodwood, 30 years of Festival of Speed and 25 years of the Revival with a collection of historic Goodwood members’ badges


80s supercars: Vector vs Isdera Commendatore by Winston Goodfellow


Lotus 79/4: the championship winning car coming up for sale with Bonhams, documented by Doug Nye


Top 50 trans-Atlantic classics: European cars with US engines


Market watch on Mercedes SL W113

Author:
Various
Book Title:
Magneto Magazine issue 19 Autumn 2023
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year: 2023
2023
