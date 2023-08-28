Magneto Magazine issue 19 Autumn 2023

Supercar Madness: Vector Meets Isdera / Mario Andretti's All Conquering Lotus / Top 50 European Cars with American Hearts / Figoni: The Greatest- Ever Coachbuilder?

If you like Bentley, then you’ll love issue 19 of Magneto. But with 80’s supercars, Lotus F1 and Figoni at 100, there’s something for everyone in the latest issue of Magneto.



The real Bentley Boys by Andrew Frankel – exploring the truth behind the legends



Racing the Bentley Continuation at Le Mans Classic, by Andrew Frankel



Benjafields Racing’s adventures at Le Mans Classic, driving from London and racing with the biggest ever all-Bentley grid



Bentley engineer Brian Gush and works driver Guy Smith on Bentley’s 2003 Le Mans win



What ever happened to the George Barris cars? Behind the scenes with his daughter and the cars and archives now hidden from view



Figoni at 100: expert Peter Larson on the coachbuilder’s remarkable legacy



Goodwood badges: celebrating 75 years of racing at Goodwood, 30 years of Festival of Speed and 25 years of the Revival with a collection of historic Goodwood members’ badges



80s supercars: Vector vs Isdera Commendatore by Winston Goodfellow



Lotus 79/4: the championship winning car coming up for sale with Bonhams, documented by Doug Nye



Top 50 trans-Atlantic classics: European cars with US engines



Market watch on Mercedes SL W113