Magneto Issue 9 Spring 2021

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9772631948013_9
UPC:
9772631948013_9
MPN:
9772631948013_9
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$39.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

In this issue

Mcqueen & Le Mans / Top 50 Greatest Designers / Donald Campbell / Ferrari BB / 50 Years of Jaguar V12 / Vatanen's Escort Restored / Riley Brooklands

 

Cover: Steve McQueen's Le Mans movie, 50 years on


The inside story of the iconic film, from Chad McQueen, Derek Bell, Hollywood producer Peter Samuelson, McQueen's personal mechanic Haig Alltounen and actor Hal Hamilton.

 

 

Lancia LC2 track test

Full test at the Most circuit, Czech Republic, of the privately-owned Lancia LC2 chassis 003/B, winner of the 1985 Spa 1000km.

Tyrell P34

50 years of the Jaguar V12

Andrew Frankel gives an in-depth explanation of Jaguar’s greatest engine and the cars it was fitted to, including the XJ13 and Le Mans-winning XJR-9.

Lamborghini Jarama

Karl Ludvigesen on the Riley Brooklands

In-depth profile of the famous pre-war sports car.

Richard Attwood

Top 50 designers

The greatest ever car designers.

Stout Scarab

Studio shoot: Ford Escort RS1800

The 1981 World Rally Championship-winning car, restored by its original build mechanic for original co-driver David Richards, now head of Prodrive.

Market guide: Ferrari 365BB/512BB

Comprehensive buying and market guide of the Berlinetta Boxer models.

Plus Starter including: Calum Re-Forged Aston Vanquish, interview with head of RM Sotheby’s, interview with Alois Ruf (Ruf Porsche), Mille Miglia changes and more.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Magneto Issue 2 Summer 2019 - Enzo The Man (9772631948006)

Magneto Issue 2 Summer 2019 - Enzo The Man

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
178 pages, 0.8kg Features:  Gordon Murray On The Fan Car / Ford GT40 VS GT / Aston Martin Works / 50 F1 Innovations / Shah Of Iran Miura Enzo Ferrari: The Man His strengths, his weaknesses, his...
Out of stock
Magneto Slipcase (Holds 4 Issues)

Magneto Slipcase (Holds 4 Issues)

Magneto Magazine

$85.00
Protect your precious copies of Magneto! Stunning cloth covered slipcases designed to hold a full year (four issues) of Magneto are now available. Each case has the Magneto logo debossed on the...
Magneto Issue 7 Autumn 2020 - Lotus
Add to Cart

Magneto Issue 7 Autumn 2020 - Lotus

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
Lotus, a history of innovation. Lotus has been refining car design for more than 70 years. We explore Colin Chapman's dream including Lotus Eleven, 25. 79, and how that is being continued with the...
Magneto Issue 5 Spring 2020 (9772631948013)
Add to Cart

Magneto Issue 5 Spring 2020

Magneto Magazine

$39.95
Alfa Romeo BATThe three 1950's Alfa Romeo BAT cars changed the car world but they're rarely seen together. World authority Winston Goodfellow tells how they came about - and explains how all three...