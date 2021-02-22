Magneto Issue 9 Spring 2021

Description
In this issue
Mcqueen & Le Mans / Top 50 Greatest Designers / Donald Campbell / Ferrari BB / 50 Years of Jaguar V12 / Vatanen's Escort Restored / Riley Brooklands
Cover: Steve McQueen's Le Mans movie, 50 years on
The inside story of the iconic film, from Chad McQueen, Derek Bell, Hollywood producer Peter Samuelson, McQueen's personal mechanic Haig Alltounen and actor Hal Hamilton.
Lancia LC2 track test
Full test at the Most circuit, Czech Republic, of the privately-owned Lancia LC2 chassis 003/B, winner of the 1985 Spa 1000km.
Tyrell P34
50 years of the Jaguar V12
Andrew Frankel gives an in-depth explanation of Jaguar’s greatest engine and the cars it was fitted to, including the XJ13 and Le Mans-winning XJR-9.
Lamborghini Jarama
Karl Ludvigesen on the Riley Brooklands
In-depth profile of the famous pre-war sports car.
Richard Attwood
Top 50 designers
The greatest ever car designers.
Stout Scarab
Studio shoot: Ford Escort RS1800
The 1981 World Rally Championship-winning car, restored by its original build mechanic for original co-driver David Richards, now head of Prodrive.
Market guide: Ferrari 365BB/512BB
Comprehensive buying and market guide of the Berlinetta Boxer models.
Plus Starter including: Calum Re-Forged Aston Vanquish, interview with head of RM Sotheby’s, interview with Alois Ruf (Ruf Porsche), Mille Miglia changes and more.