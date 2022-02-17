Magneto Magazine issue 13 Spring 2022

Description

The lost genius, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Iso engineer Giotto Bizzarrini. Plus Schuppan-Porsche, Dino & more

 

The genius of Giotto Bizzarrini

The story of the engineer behind the Ferrari Testa Rossa and 250 GTO, Lamborghini’s V12 engine, the Iso Grifo and Bizzarrini 5300GT and many more iconic machines. He disappeared from the scene in 1973 – and writer Winston Goodfellow tells of how he tracked him down in 1981 and kept in touch every since.

Ferrari Dino 246GT

How an early L-series Dino was restored to levels usually reserved for 250GTs – and the challenges thrown up not just by its condition but also the use of handmade parts. How will it drive after all that? We find out.

Schuppan-Porsche 962CR

The near-mythical creation of Vern Schuppan, who rebodied a 962 chassis to create a road-legal monster. Vern and test driver Howden Ganley tell the remarkable tale.

Mercedes-Benz W194 300SLRs

On the road in two of the most important Mercedes ever built: chassis 5 and 11 of the W194 300SLR. These two very different cars fathered the famous Gullwing. Massimo Delbó tells their stories.

Mike Cross on Jaguars and Norman Dewis

As he prepares to retire, Jaguar Land Rover test driver explains the craft and talks of that other Jaguar test legend, Norman Dewis.

Ludvigsen on… George Eyston’s Thunderbolt

Renowned writer and historian Karl Ludvigsen tells the remarkable tale of the twin-engined Thunderbolt record breaker.

Top 50 brutalist cars

They sure ain’t pretty… but these are the distinctibe and characterful faces of some of the greatest classics of the 1980s and ’90s.

Market guide

John Simister explains what to consider if you’re in the market for a Lamborghini Miura.

Plus

New Singer design study, Bond’s stolen DB5, Kei cars, Airstream caravan/trailer history and much more.

