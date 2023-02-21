Magneto Magazine

Magneto Magazine issue 17 Spring 2023

$39.95
Description

Ferrari 250 GTO, Delahaye 235 Roadster, inside the Alfa Romeo museum, Zagato 'Sanction Lost' creations plus much more

In issue 17 of Magneto

David MacNeil’s Ferrari 250 GTO, famously bought for more than $70m, then fully restored to 1963 Le Mans spec for Pebble Beac

Merle Mullin’s Las Vegas Concours-winning 1951 Delahaye 235 Roadster, one of the last great French coachbuilts

Inside the Alfa Romeo museum’s hidden stores, showing some of the treasures never seen by the public

Karl Ludvigsen on Franco Sbarro’s 1980s Mercedes-based Challenge and Porsche-based Challenge II and Challenge III cars

SF Edge by Doug Nye: The tragic story of the engineer and racer who became one of the UK’s greatest ever automotive pioneers

Porsche 356 Carrera Zagato coupé and convertible, the Italian coachbuilder’s two ‘Sanction Lost’ creations Zagato Barchetta Maserati, the first drive of Zagato’s ‘Mostro’

Inside Rimac: founder Mate Rimac explains the rise of the company as we drive the Nevera hypercar

