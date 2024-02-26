Magneto Magazine Issue 21 Spring 2024

Ayrton Senna, De Tomaso Mangusta, George Barris, Sunbeam 1000hp ‘Slug’, Wayne Carini, Le Mans Triumph TR2, the top 50 Group C cars and more… there’s something for everyone in the latest Magneto.

Senna, the man. Veteran F1 journalist David Tremayne documents Ayrton’s Senna’s life, influence and personality, and talks with those he worked with and raced with, ahead of the 30th anniversary of his death



De Tomaso Mangusta. The story of the Mangusta’s development and the restoration of the example used in the Kylie ‘Can’t get you out of my head’ video



Lister, the Laurence Pearce years, with the Storm and the Jaguar-based racing cars



Sunbeam 1000hp. In-depth history and photography of the National Motor Museum’s record-breaking 1927 Sunbeam 1000hp at the start of its restoration



Triumph TR2. How the secret factory 1955 Le Mans development car was found and restored