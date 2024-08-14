Magneto Magazine Issue 23 Autumn 2024

Mercedes-Benz Gullwings, from the first W194 Hobel to the Vision One-Eleven concept; driving the one-off Thomassima III Ferrari-engined special; Ecurie Ecosse D-type XKD 561 in bare metal; collector Miles Collier on ‘active matter’; why the Bugatti Type 57 S was the ultimate pre-war supercar; Top 50 gullwing door cars; how to buy a Ferrari Testarossa and more…

Mercedes Gullwings. Coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the 300SL Gullwing but spanning the important gullwing door cars, featuring the W194 Hobel, through the no.417 300 SL W198 from Mille Miglia 1955, the C111, C112 and Vision One-Eleven concept cars and the currently hot-in-the-market AMG SLS. All cars photographed by Magneto in a Stuttgart studio.



Thomassima III. First drive for 50 years of the legendary 1969 Ferrari V12-based one-off special (with gullwing doors), designed and built by American automotive designer Tom Meade. This car has been a Hot Wheels model for years. It has been restored and finally made roadworthy.



Ecurie Ecosse Jaguar D-type XKD 561. Just restored by CKL and displayed by Fiskens at Rétromobile 2024. Magneto has followed and photographed its full restoration, and pictured the finished car with the famous Ecurie Ecosse transporter.



Miles Collier on ‘Active Matter’. Comprehensive thought piece by the famed collector Miles Collier, founder of the Revs Institute, discussing the conservation of any collectible that can – and should – be used, from cars to guitars.



Bugatti Type 57 S. Driving one of the greatest pre-war Bugattis of all time, this one fitted with a stunning convertible body.



Race suits. Suits from 19 of the most famous race drivers of all time, including Moss, Clark, Phil Hill, Graham Hill, Piquet, Schumacher, Hamilton and more. Each suit has been individually studio-shot.



Top 50 Gullwing door cars. Comprehensive listing of the greatest gullwing door cars, chosen and ranked by Wayne Batty



Market guide on the Ferrari Testarossa, 512 TR and F512 M.



Market analysis: the Goodwood Effect. How much can a sticker affect value?