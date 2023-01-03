McKlein

Rallying 2022 - Moving Moments

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783947156498
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$150.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

2022 heralded a new dawn for the World Rally Championship with the introduction of exciting and wickedly fast hybrid Rally1 cars. With more power on tap than ever before, these new beasts brought out the best in the sport’s elite drivers. An old master returned in style when Sébastien Loeb won the opening round in Monte Carlo, thereafter young flying-Finn Kalle Rovanperä became the man to beat, winning five of the next six rallies. 2019 world champion Ott Tänak, in an ever-improving Hyundai, led the chasing pack, clawing back at Rovanperä to set up a fascinating end to the 2022 season.

 

“Rallying 2022 – Moving Moments" by McKlein Publishing, tells the full story of this new era of WRC, 240-pages featuring the most spectacular images from the lenses of McKlein’s photographers. The book’s punchy text is written by the team at Dirtfish Media, whose writers aren’t afraid to pull any of those punches. For words and pictures, Dirtfish and McKlein is a winning combination.

The WRC reports are joined by those on WRC2, WRC3, JWRC and ERC as well as the German championships. There’s a tribute to Irish rally legend Paddy Hopkirk, who passed away this year, as well as a series of stories from each event which portray the spirit of rally, our “Moving Moments”.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Rallying 2022 - Moving Moments
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
240
Author:
Colin McMaster, Luke Barry, David Evans
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

9.78E+12
Add to Cart

Rothmans World Rallying 3

OSPREY PUBLISHING (UK)

$175.00
Authors: Martin Holmes and Hugh Bishop, Hardbound, 160 pages, ISBN: 9780850453911, First published, 1981**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION** Foreword by Walter Rohrl, 1980 World Champion...
Out of stock
The Rallying Imprezas

The Rallying Imprezas

Haynes

$89.95
Author: David Williams, Hardbound, 144 Pages, H4093, ISBN: 9781844250936, First Published, November 2004  Subaru Imprezas are among the most charismatic and successful rally cars ever made. A...
Rallying 2017 - Moving Moments
Add to Cart

Rallying 2017 - Moving Moments

McKlein

$149.95
Author: Anthony Peacock, Reinhard Klein, Colin McMaster, ISBN: 9783947156009, Hardcover, Published in 2017, 280 pages The 2017 World Rally Championship season has been one of the most stunning...
Out of stock
Rallying 2018 - Moving Moments

Rallying 2018 - Moving Moments

McKlein

$139.95
Author: Anthony Peacock, Reinhard Klein, Colin McMaster, Hardcover, Published in 2018, The World Rally Championship (WRC) just gets better and better. 2018 will long be remembered as a gripping...
Out of stock
Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments (9783947156238) Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments (9783947156238)

Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments

McKlein

$149.95
Technical details: Publisher: McKlein Publishing Authors: Anthony Peacock, Reinhard Klein, Colin McMaster Format: 21 x 29.7 cm, hardcover Pages: ca 280 Language: English & German ISBN:...