Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783947156238
UPC:
9783947156238
MPN:
9783947156238
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments (9783947156238)
  • Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments (9783947156238)
  • Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments (9783947156238)
  • Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments (9783947156238)
  • Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments (9783947156238)
  • Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments (9783947156238)
  • Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments (9783947156238)
  • Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments (9783947156238)
$149.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Technical details:
Publisher: McKlein Publishing
Authors: Anthony Peacock, Reinhard Klein, Colin McMaster
Format: 21 x 29.7 cm, hardcover
Pages: ca 280
Language: English & German
ISBN: 9783947156238

Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments
We thought it couldn’t get better, but it did. The 2019 World Rally Championship will go down as a highly memorable season with a nail-biting battle for ultimate honours. The sport’s top three drivers fought intensely for the drivers’ title over 14 diverse and challenging rounds across the globe. The cars were faster than ever, the protagonists as brave as gladiators.

Relive it all through the ‘Rallying 2019 - Moving Moments’ yearbook, produced by McKlein Publishing. This year it’s bigger and better than ever, with McKlein’s best images - many of which have never been seen before - depicting all the action and beauty of the sport.

Anthony Peacock’s texts complement the photography perfectly and explain the context, while a series of insightful vignettes - often emotional, sometimes nostalgic - provide the ‘Moving Moments’ that made this season special. Longer features celebrate the year and the champion, complete with artful images that really tell the story.

Not only is this book about the WRC, but there are also reports from the European Rally Championship, as well as the German and British championships.

‘Rallying 2019’ is a permanent and colourful record of an epic year: simply a must-have in this collectable series.

 

View AllClose

Related Products

The Rallying Imprezas
Add to Cart

The Rallying Imprezas

Haynes

$89.95
Author: David Williams, Hardbound, 144 Pages, H4093, ISBN: 9781844250936, First Published, November 2004  Subaru Imprezas are among the most charismatic and successful rally cars ever made. A...
9780850453911
Add to Cart

Rothmans World Rallying 3

OSPREY PUBLISHING (UK)

$175.00
Authors: Martin Holmes and Hugh Bishop, Hardbound, 160 pages, ISBN: 9780850453911, First published, 1981**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION** Foreword by Walter Rohrl, 1980 World Champion...
Rothmans World Rallying 4 (0850454247) - front Rothmans World Rallying 4 (0850454247) - back
Add to Cart

Rothmans World Rallying 4

OSPREY PUBLISHING (UK)

$175.00
Authors: Martin Holmes and Hugh Bishop , Hardbound,160 Pages,ISBN: 0850454247, 9780850454246, 1st Edition, 1982, Second-Hand book in excellent unread order ! ** An amazing opportunity to...
Rallying 2018 - Moving Moments
Add to Cart

Rallying 2018 - Moving Moments

McKlein

$139.95
Author: Anthony Peacock, Reinhard Klein, Colin McMaster, Hardcover, Published in 2018, The World Rally Championship (WRC) just gets better and better. 2018 will long be remembered as a gripping...
Rallying 2017 - Moving Moments
Add to Cart

Rallying 2017 - Moving Moments

McKlein

$149.95
Author: Anthony Peacock, Reinhard Klein, Colin McMaster, ISBN: 9783947156009, Hardcover, Published in 2017, 280 pages The 2017 World Rally Championship season has been one of the most stunning...