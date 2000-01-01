Author: Anthony Peacock, Reinhard Klein, Colin McMaster, Hardcover, Published in 2018,

The World Rally Championship (WRC) just gets better and better. 2018 will long be remembered as a gripping season-long battle for championship honors fought out between the three leading drivers from three different WRC teams - Hyundai's Thierry Neuville, Ford's Sébastien Ogier and Toyota's Ott Tänak. As the sport traversed the globe passionate spectators flocked to see the action while online the spectacle reached an even bigger audience.

Rallying 2018: Moving Moments is a spectacular visual account of the 2018 WRC season. The best images from McKlein illustrate the action and emotion from every round, while creative texts from Anthony Peacock summarize the drama as it unfolded. The 'Moving Moments' and background features provide thought provoking vignettes from within WRC, past present and even future, insights that highlight rallying's unique and fascinating character. Building on the successful 2017 'Moving Moments' yearbook, this 2018 version promises to be even better, showcasing a WRC season that was truly epic.