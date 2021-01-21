Rallying 2020 - Moving Moments (Colin Mcmaster, David Evans)

$149.95

Out of stock

Description

Hardcover, Published in 2020, 240 pages

The show must go on. This well-known phrase from show business lends itself perfectly to the 2020 World Rally Championship. In March, just when the COVID-19 virus began spreading rapidly throughout Europe, the WRC was in Mexico, prematurely completing round three of the season. Like all professional sport, rallying came to an immediate stop. It would be nearly six months before the WRC would restart, in style, at a new venue in Estonia. From that moment in September, the show was well and truly back on.

For many, 2020 will be THE year to try and forget, however in the WRC it turned out to be a truly memorable one. New challenges, new rallies, new rivalries and a new name at the top of the championship; Welshman Elfyn Evans seemed to be the man to catch, but finally Sébastien Ogier prevailed once more. “Rallying 2020 - Moving Moments”, produced by McKlein Publishing is the ultimate record of this historic WRC season in words and pictures.

This year’s edition sees an editorial partnership with David Evans from Dirtfish Media. Evans’ unique texts provide a passionate view on a sport we all love, words which perfectly compliment the creative and dynamic images from McKlein. This is the art of Rally, in words and pictures, together in print.

In addition to the WRC, this book includes reviews of the WRC2, WRC3, JWRC and European Championship seasons as well as colourful background features that made an impact on Rallying in 2020. These include a portrait of Hyundai Team Principal Andrea Adamo, 40 years of Audi quattro, a heartfelt homage to the unique and hardworking rally analyst Martin Holmes, flat-out on the Caribbean island of Barbados with Ken Block and how Rallylegend in San Marino really did ensure that ‘The show must go on’. This is just a taste of what’s inside “Rallying 2020 - Moving Moments”, a permanent and colourful record of a year of epic highs and lows. The 2020 edition is simply a must-have in this collectable series from McKlein.

