Board Track Guts Gold & Glory (Hardcover, 1990, Dick Wallen)

Description
As Dick Wallen writes in his introduction to this extraordinary book, "This is a celebration of the American board speedways and the Golden Age of oval track competition for which they were largely responsible."
It contains 850 black & white and colour photos and illustrations, original art, and a foreword by Louis Meyer. Covering the years 1910 through 1931, it was voted Best Book by A.R.W.B.A. in 1991. "Not just a book, an art treasure!"
Hard cover, 432 pages.
Additional Information
|
Author:
|
Dick Wallen
|
Book Title:
|
Board Track Guts Gold & Glory
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
1990
|
Pages:
|
423