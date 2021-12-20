Board Track Guts Gold & Glory (Hardcover, 1990, Dick Wallen)

  • Board Track Guts Gold & Glory (Hardcover, 1990, Dick Wallen) (9781499174465)
Description

As Dick Wallen writes in his introduction to this extraordinary book, "This is a celebration of the American board speedways and the Golden Age of oval track competition for which they were largely responsible."

It contains 850 black & white and colour photos and illustrations, original art, and a foreword by Louis Meyer. Covering the years 1910 through 1931, it was voted Best Book by A.R.W.B.A. in 1991. "Not just a book, an art treasure!"  

Hard cover, 432 pages.

Additional Information

Author:
Dick Wallen
Book Title:
Board Track Guts Gold & Glory
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
1990
Pages:
423
