How did events unfold in rallying in 2023? Thirteen rounds in the World Championship over four continents in the second year of Rally1 Hybrids, plus the European and German Championships. The latest edition of the ultimate rally yearbook again combines the best images with background reports, insider stories and results.

“Rallying 2023 – Moving Moments” by McKlein Publishing takes you through the most recent rally season, which was as exciting as it was dramatic. The focus is on the reports about the top Rally1 class, in which for the first time a run through no less than three countries (Czech Republic, Austria and Germany) took place with the new Central European Rally. The Americas featured too, with Mexico and Chile back in the championship for 2023. The WRC season was overshadowed by the death of Craig Breen, to whom a heartfelt dedication is a must read. At the very beginning of January we lost a global megastar in Ken Block and we remember this motorsport maverick in fitting style.

Of course, the new yearbook also includes reports on WRC2, Junior WRC and WRC Masters Cup. Finally, the Eifel Rally Festival, which once again attracted huge crowds of fans to the Volcanic Eifel to see the classics of the sport. Over 240 pages you will see the most spectacular pictures from the McKlein photographers, accompanied by the insightful reporting and views of the editorial team at Dirtfish Media – a proven and first-class combination.